Meta spotlights Nigerian creatives with new campaign

Meta and Pulse Nigeria have teamed up to launch an initiative, ‘Creators of Tomorrow,’ spotlighting five rising Nigerian creatives.

The creatives include Layi Wasabi, TobeSZN, Ifeoluwa Afolabi, popularly known as Iphe, Rodney Odinakachi, and Love Pever, a dancer and choreographer.

Meta said that over the years, these creators have leveraged Instagram to tell stories in unique ways in the sectors of lifestyle, comedy, dance, and art. Their journeys will be amplified through a collaboration with Pulse Nigeria, which will provide a platform to showcase their creative journey and inspire a fresh movement of creative content online.

Oluwasola Obagbemi, Meta’s corporate communications manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said, “The depth of creativity and talent in Nigeria and across Africa is a constant source of inspiration. We see creators pushing boundaries with Reels and short-form video formats, while also embracing and exploring new avenues for expression. We’re committed to empowering them to expand their audiences and collaborate closely as they unlock innovative content and shape the future.”

Speaking on the collaboration with Meta, Fiona Weeks, Managing Director of Pulse Nigeria, said, “Over the years, Pulse Nigeria has established a commitment to creative collaboration. This collaboration with Meta provides just such an opportunity. We’re excited to herald the creators of tomorrow and help shine the light on Nigeria’s emerging creative talent to our extensive digital audience across Nigeria.”

African creators continue to use Meta’s technologies and apps—Facebook and Instagram—to express themselves and tell African stories. These creators from Nigeria continue to shape the African narrative and creative contribution across the continent.