Meet the Binance executives detained by Nigeria

It has been confirmed that Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of investigations, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British lawyer and Kenya-based manager for the crypto exchange for Africa, are the two Binance executives detained by the Nigerian government.

Two weeks ago, these executives flew to Nigeria following the country’s restriction on several cryptocurrency trading websites and were detained by the office of the country’s national security adviser with their passports seized.

Read also: Nigeria demands info on top 100 Binance users — Report

Who is Tigran Gambaryan

Tigran Gambaryan is a former US special agent for the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit who joined Binance in an investigative role in 2021.

Gambaryan has been named the Vice President of Global Intelligence and Investigations. He works closely with the firm’s Chief Security Officer as they lead the audit and investigations team, collaborating with law enforcement to secure internal and external cryptocurrency operations and prevent loss.

He has over 10 years of experience from his special agent role at the IRS-CI, where he led cyber investigations into events such as the BTC-e bitcoin exchange, the Silk Road corruption investigations, and the Mt. Gox hack.

Who is Nadeem Anjarwalla

Nadeem Anjarwalla is a British lawyer and Kenya-based manager for Binance Africa.

Before joining Binance, Nadeem served as a Partner at Global Founders Capital. In this global venture capital fund, he made and managed the fund’s investments across Africa, primarily in early-stage technology-enabled businesses.

Read also: Binance bails out of naira operations after clampdown

He has also served as General Manager at Uber Eats, where he sat on the Sub-Saharan Africa Leadership Team and scaled Uber Eats’ presence in the region. Nadeem holds a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and an MA from Stanford University.