Meet Ifeanyi Akosionu, new managing director at inq.Digital Nigeria

Ifeanyi Akosionu has been appointed as the new managing director at inq.Digital Nigeria, a global edge solutions provider, effective October 3rd, 2023.

With over 20 years of transformative leadership experience in the African technology and telecommunications sectors, Ifeanyi brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Before joining inq.Digital, Ifeanyi led product and commercial development across West Africa at Atlas AI and served as the telecommunications and Fintech Commercial Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Verraki Africa.

He has also held leadership positions at Commscope, TE Connectivity, Smile, Globacom, and Schlumberger, in a career that has involved him leading teams that landed intercontinental submarine cables, designed, built, and operated large pan-African mobile/fixed networks, and managed data centers.

Ifeanyi holds a B.Eng. from the University of Nigeria, an MBA from the Alliance Manchester Business School, UK, and is active in corporate innovation ecosystems building strong alliance networks with several innovation member organizations on the continent.

“We are pleased that Ifeanyi Akosionu is joining inq.Digital Nigeria as Managing Director. He is an experienced technology and sales leader who has achieved remarkable results throughout his career.” Andile Ngcaba, inq.Digital’s Executive Chairman said.

“With his vast experience in frontier technologies like AI and EDGE, I have no doubt that Ifeanyi is the right person to lead us into the next phase of our development as Africa’s leading AI and EDGE solutions provider,” Ngcaba said commenting on Ifeanyi’s appointment.