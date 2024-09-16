Meet Chinasa Okolo, Nigerian on Time’s 100 people in AI

Chinasa T. Okolo is a Nigerian American computer scientist and Brookings Institution fellow who has just been recognised as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the second edition of TIME100 AI, a list aimed at fostering dialogue among leaders in the field.

With a PhD in Computer Science from Cornell University, her research interests revolve around AI governance and policy, AI literacy, human-centred AI, explainable AI, data economies, African development, and global health.

Her work also highlights AI’s potential benefits for Africa, including flood detection and crop disease monitoring, while addressing its possible harms, such as digital harassment on microlending platforms.

According to TIME, a plethora of AI development is emerging from Silicon Valley, and unfortunately, communities in the Global South risk being left behind technologically, victimised by biased systems, or exploited for their data.

Okolo’s work mitigates those risks through policy advocacy, public speaking and the release of research papers. Okolo said, “I initially transitioned into AI because I saw how computational techniques could advance biomedical research and democratise access to healthcare for marginalised communities. During my last year of undergrad (at Pomona College), I began research with a human-computer interaction professor, which exposed me to the challenges of bias within AI.”

Read also: Regulatory participation to boost blockchain adoption in Nigeria

Okolo has recently contributed passages to the International Scientific Report on the Safety of Advanced AI, led by Yoshua Bengio, the African Union’s strategy for responsible AI adoption, and Nigeria’s national AI strategy.

“I’m optimistic that AI could help fuel socioeconomic development that has been much needed in Africa for the last half-century,” she stated. “But I’m also concerned that this competition could limit the autonomy of African countries and perpetuate neo-colonial practices that have negatively impacted their economies.”

Reflecting on her recognition, Chinasa said, “Receiving this recognition a year after earning my PhD and a year into my professional career is considerable motivation for me to continue my research and advocacy.”

She noted that one of her proudest works is her work with the African Union (AU) on developing the AU-AI Continental Strategy for Africa, which aims to help AU member states prepare for the responsible adoption, development, and governance of AI.

When asked about the issues AI users should be aware of, she explained that AI has been made to be the solution to all problems, but it is not.

She said, “A significant number of AI tools and systems that have been put into public deployment overstate their capabilities and simply don’t work. Many tasks people aim to use AI for could likely be solved through simpler algorithms or basic automation.

“However, enabling people with the knowledge to understand the limitations of AI may help improve the responsible adoption and usage of these tools. Improving AI and data literacy within the general public will become fundamental as AI tools rapidly become integrated into society.”