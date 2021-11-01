MDXi’s cloud tech summit targets financial sector

MDXi, a commercial data centre has concluded the first in a series of webinars aimed at promoting improved business efficiency and operation based on cloud solutions.

The webinar with the theme “Optimising business operations with MDXi cloud solution” was targeted at technical heads of Micro-finance Banks, pension fund administrators, and capital market operators and provided insight into how MDXi customers have accelerated digital transformation by leveraging the premium Cloud solutions offered by the country.

While expanding on the theme, Akinkunmi Ogunsola, the head of cloud services highlighted some of the barriers to cloud adoption in organisations and the concerns some organisations have about migrating their infrastructure to the cloud.

Ogunsola shared specific cloud solutions offered by MDXi, reiterated the efficiency of MDXi’s cloud offering and showcased how businesses in the financial sector have leveraged those services for success in today’s market.

John Atomode, Head Information Technology at Chams PLC, and Stanley Anetor, Head Digital Solutions at Secure ID Limited who were panellists during the session highlighted the benefits of leveraging cloud solutions from MDXi and how the solutions have helped their organizations improve performance, optimize business operations and increase efficiency.

The major impact from the webinar include the benefits of Cloud computing with MDXi, transiting from legacy applications to the cloud for efficient IT operations and determining the right cloud strategy to adopt among others.

MDXi is a subsidiary of MainOne, a provider of innovative telecom services and network solutions for business in West Africa. continues to grow with additional infrastructural investment across Africa enabling the digital transformation of businesses to ensure they remain competitive. Its carrier neutral data centres provide services to players in the financial sector across the key markets of Nigeria, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire and its facilities provide interconnection access from smaller players in this growing financial ecosystem.

Cloud services are infrastructures, platforms, or software that are hosted by third-party providers and made available to users through the internet.