Civil society coalition commends NCC for driving digital economy initiatives

The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), a coalition of over 180 civil society organizations, has commended the Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) led by its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Umar Garba Danbatta, for driving various regulatory initiatives for the development of country’s digital economy.

The president of the group, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, gave the commendation during a visit to the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to present an award and appreciation letter to the EVC.

The certificate of performance presented to the EVC was in recognition of his efforts in driving regulatory initiatives under his supervision and more importantly, to appreciate NCC’s support for the successful hosting of a recently-concluded ‘RoundTable on Digital economy’.

Read also: How achievable is Nigeria’s 95% digital literacy target by 2030?

“The EVC has demonstrated high level of patriotism, commitment and statesmanship and as such, the Certificate of Performance (CoP) we are presenting today is to commend you for your renowned track record as a leader with great passion focused on effective growth and advancement of the Nigerian economy as the basis for enhanced national development,” Dominic said.

Uket Bassey, Assistant Director, Digital Economy, NCC, received the award and certificate presented to the NCC boss, saying it is symbolic of the fact that, an important organisation like the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance appreciate the good work the Commission has been doing to create digital access for all and sundry.

“As the telecom regulator, the Commission aims to support and partner with all relevant stakeholders and Nigerians at large. This will ensure that the growth of the country’s socio-economic system is sustained through promotion of universal access and service to all Nigerians, regardless of their circumstances,” Bassey said.