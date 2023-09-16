Mastercard, Crisis24 partner to help businesses protect traveling employees

Mastercard has partnered with Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm to offer a new service that helps businesses keep their employees safe while travelling.

The service is available to Mastercard Travel and Expenses (T&E) cardholders in the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region. Authorised users will have access to location intelligence briefs, risk ratings, alerts, and evacuation information in the event of a crisis.

The service is called a “travel risk management platform.” It uses AI and a team of experts to monitor risks around the world and provide businesses with information and advice on how to keep their employees safe. The platform also supports the corporate security function by allowing companies to conduct pre-emptive risk assessments, develop and execute security strategies, and establish alert protocols.

“People are vital resources for companies, and as such, a human-centric approach to risk management is critical,” said Clyde Rosanowski, Senior Vice President of Commercial Solutions, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“Through our partnership with Crisis24, we’re building on our robust T&E offerings with a leading risk management solution which may enable corporates to enhance employees’ safety and the quality of experiences while on business travel,” Rosanowski said.

The new travel risk management platform is a welcomed new feature of Mastercard T&E’s value proposition. It is designed and built by leveraging decades of experience, industry best practices, and user input. Accessible online or via app, the platform is fully integrated and seamless, providing a high degree of configurability to align with any organization’s policies. Users can also request bespoke analyst reports directly from the platform.

This partnership is a significant step forward for Mastercard in its commitment to providing its customers with the tools and resources they need to keep their employees safe while travelling on business.

The new travel risk management platform will help businesses in the EEMEA region to take a more proactive approach to managing potential threats and to ensure the safety of their people and the success of their business trips.

“We’re pleased to partner with Mastercard to provide their commercial customers with access to the most comprehensive travel risk management solutions available,” said Craig Sweet, Managing Director, of Northern Europe for Crisis24.

“Our solutions enable organizations to easily meet their duty of care requirements by helping them make informed decisions and proactively manage risks to their people both internationally and domestically,” said Sweet.