Mastercard Academy launches online course in boost for financial literacy

Mastercard Academy has unveiled a free online financial literacy course, ‘Master Your Card: Finance Demystified’ in partnership with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, to empower individuals with the financial knowledge needed to navigate complex personal finance tools and improve their overall financial well-being.

According to the global firm, the program removes geographical barriers to financial education and promotes greater access to financial services in line with the company’s goal of connecting one billion individuals worldwide to the digital economy by 2025.

Only 33 percent of adults—35 percent male and 30 percent female—worldwide are financially literate, according to S&P Global FinLit Survey. This means that around 3.5 billion adults, most of them in developing economies, lack an understanding of basic financial concepts.

The course features interactive lessons, quizzes and real-world examples across four key areas: electronic payments, budgeting, credit scores and financial security. Available worldwide, it speaks to the importance of education in advancing Mastercard’s mission to power economies and empower people on a global scale.

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to democratising financial literacy snd ensuring that everyone has access to the tools they need to achieve their financial goals.

“Our new free online course removes the confusing jargon and cracks the code on everyday finances. This way, it equips individuals, particularly those in underserved communities and young adults, with the knowledge snd tools needed to manage their personal finance with confidence, achieve their financial goals and avoid common financial pitfalls,” said Driss Belemlih, Executive Vice President of Customer Delivery, EEMEA at Mastercard.

Additionally, Mastercard’s customers can leverage the free access to the course to reach the unbanked, youth and gig worker segments in their regions, helping integrate them into the digital economy and establish brand affinity early on.

The World Bank Economic Review reveals that individuals who participate in financial education programs are likely to see a significant improvement in their financial knowledge and adopt more positive financial behaviors.

Mastercard Academy offers access to on-demand and instructor-led training from over 200 experts across Mastercard’s global network. Their comprehensive online learning platform equips the company’s customers

and partners, and now also the public, with professional insights, skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of payments.

