Tech4Dev equips 1,600 women with tech skills to close gender gap

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has graduated over 1,600 women beneficiaries from over 22 African countries from its Women Techsters Fellowship Class of 2024.

The Women Techsters Program is a free digital skills-to-employability program designed to support girls and women (between the ages of 10 and 40) from low-income and marginalised African communities with digital knowledge and skills so that they can access decent jobs and entrepreneurship as a pathway to improved economic livelihood.

The program is a blended model of advocacy, a community-centered learning structure, technical and soft skills training, multi-competence training, mentorship, job matching, and business incubation.

Micheal John, country manager, Nigeria at Tech4Dev, said, “The Women Techsters Fellowship represents a pivotal step towards enabling women to excel and lead in the technology landscape across Africa. As we celebrate the graduation of 1,602 fellows from the Class of 2024, we honour their determination and achievements.

“By equipping these talented individuals with the skills and resources needed to succeed, we are transforming lives and paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future in technology. As an organisation, we are rooting for their success and are excited to see how they will shape the future of technology in Africa and beyond. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, Purple Academy and Taltrix, whose support has been instrumental in making this journey possible. Together, we are fostering a brighter future for women in tech.”

The first six months of the fellowship program focused on intensive training in essential technology skills, while the other six months provided hands-on experience through a structured industry internship, tech jobs, volunteering, and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, 1,612 beneficiaries were trained, and 1,602 were certified at the end of the program from a highly competitive pool of 7,846 applicants across 22 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, D.R Congo, Ethiopia, Morocco, Madagascar, Mozambique, Uganda, Tanzania, Algeria, Angola, South Sudan, etc.

Blessing Ashi, Head of Programs at Tech4Dev, added, “Seeing 1,602 women in tech step forward as graduates of the Women Techsters Fellowship Class of 2024 is deeply inspiring. Each journey represents courage, resilience, and a commitment to redefine what’s possible. This isn’t just a graduation; it’s the start of lasting change and a testament to the power of investing in women’s potential, especially in tech.”

Gabriella Echebiri, the best-graduating student and valedictorian, shared her excitement and pride. She said, “Graduating as the best is more than an accomplishment; it’s a commitment to carry forward the strength, courage, and knowledge of every incredible woman who dares to rise in tech and beyond.”

