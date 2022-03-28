MainOne kicks off multimillion-dollar connectivity at Lagos Free Zone

MainOne in collaboration with Tolaram Group has launched a multimillion-dollar connectivity project at the Lagos Free Zone.

The project is aimed at boosting internet connectivity in the Lagos Free Zone, enabling businesses and individuals to power their operations and provide services to customers with high-speed internet.

The project requires the deployment of over 50km of fibre optic network infrastructure from MainOne’s data centre located at Ogombo to LFZ.

“This partnership with Lagos Free Zone will provide strategic value to forward-thinking businesses who seek to enjoy the ease of doing business. Organizations at the Zone will experience increased speed, security, and connectivity in The New Frontier with MainOne. Customers will also enjoy access to local data centers and other local and global service providers through the MainOne data center with connections directly from the Zone,” said Anil Verma, Chief Technical Officer, MainOne.

The LFZ is the first private free Zone in Nigeria with the goal of becoming the preferred investment hub in the country with best-in-class infrastructure, facilities, services. President Muhammadu Buhari recently launched the Dangote fertilizer plant, the largest in Africa and located within the LFZ. the MainOne network infrastructure will not only provide businesses located across the Zone with direct, reliable, and secure internet access, they will also access data centre services, allowing for increased productivity and network speeds matching world-class standards.

Located in Lagos State, the zone covers an area of 850 hectares and is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single clearance window for ease of doing business, and is uniquely integrated with the Lekki Port, which will allow for access to regional and international markets. With a focus on the ease of doing business, Lagos Free Zone will accommodate over 150 industries, leading to the creation of more than 26,000 jobs. The zone is already home to globally reputable brands such as Kellogg’s, Dano Milk, Colgate, BASF, and Power Oil among others.

Nikhil Khandelwal, Chief Technical Officer, Lagos Free Zone, said the partnership with MainOne for the provision of the high-speed fiber-optic network at LFZ will provide an efficient technological backbone for spearheading our drive towards delivering enhanced ease of doing business to our tenants.

Khandelwal noted that with reliable access to power and broadband network, LFZ provides a compelling destination to host technology manufacturers and data centre operators.

Recognizing the critical role digital infrastructure plays in doing business in a post-COVID world, MainOne continues to expand its network and data center offerings to leading organizations within West Africa, providing end-to-end connectivity, colocation, and managed services.