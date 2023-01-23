Mafab Communications to launch 5G, brand logo Tuesday

Mafab Communications, one of the winners of the 5G licences issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to launch its network service as well as unveil its brand logo to the public on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

An invitation sent to press men shows the ceremony will first hold in Abuja on Tuesday and in Lagos on Thursday, 26.

The NCC granted the company a five-month extension after it came to light that Mafab was not ready to launch in September 2022, a deadline from the Information Memoranda. The company in a statement said there was a delay in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and numbering plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

“We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide,” Musbahu Bashir, chairman, Mafab Communications Limited, had said.

Sources say the company has been approached by investors for collaboration or possible mergers but the company has been busy building its sites across the country.

BusinessDay was not able to confirm from Mafab whether the launch in Abuja tomorrow implies the 5G service will go live in the capital city.

MTN is presently the first telecom operator to launch 5G network at commercial levels in the country. Airtel, which won its licence in December 2022, has paid for the licence and an additional 4G spectrum in January.