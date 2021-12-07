Lossless zoom, quality image sensors, others to define 2022 phone cameras

Despite the huge leap in the evolution of smartphone cameras that has been achieved so far, experts say manufacturers are likely to continue with many of the innovations already in the market in 2022.

Among the trends being projected to continue in the coming year include the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms, light sensitivity, image, and video stabilization, and continuous lossless zoom.

The experts were speaking during a webinar in November titled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”. The webinar was organized by leading technology research firm Counterpoint and included were guest speakers from TECNO, a global smartphone brand focusing on rapid growth in emerging markets, Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media, and digital convergence technologies, and DXOMARK, an internationally renowned testing agency specializing in cameras, audio, displays, and batteries for consumer electronics.

Tarun Pathak, research director for smartphones at Counterpoint, noted that the boom in mid-end smartphones across both developed and emerging markets like Africa, Latin America, and India will help form factors of quad-cameras and above to dominate. He also said the combination of quality sensors and advanced software algorithms will likely allow brands to deliver great imaging experiences across all smartphone price points.

Hervé Macudzinski, Image Science Director and Product Owner at DXOMARK, said smartphones today help bring a digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) capture quality and professional photographer’s skills into the hands of consumers. He sees low-light imaging as a priority for devices in the highly competitive $400-$600 price bands – where significant improvements can be made.

Macudzinski cites Samsung’s Tetra and Nona technology which is bringing “great performance across both bright and low light conditions by providing a bigger canvas to capture more light, while allowing smaller pixels for higher definition. Speed is also prioritized, with ISOCELL bringing faster autofocus capabilities.”

Jimmy Hsu, Senior Product Manager of TECNO Image Technology, said that demand for more diverse features and personalization could drive demand for ToF (time of flight) and DVS (dynamic vision sensor), which would help smartphone cameras rival and outperform specialized cameras.

TECNO already focuses on personalization, with advances in dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in Africa, India, and other regions, with Hsu highlighting recent achievements and breakthroughs regarding light sensitivity, image, and video stabilization, zoom, and high-resolution – powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor Shift and telescopic lenses.

He said some of these new technologies are slated for TECNO’s new products in 2022. Hsu also emphasized that “TECNO always aims to provide an excellent photo and video experience through constant innovation and a deep understanding of consumers’ needs.”