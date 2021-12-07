Huawei grabs 2 awards at Nigeria’s top ICT awards

Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices has won two major awards at the 5th edition of the annual Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA), popularly known as Nigeria’s ICT Oscars Awards.

The award categories ‘Excellence in Technological Innovations’ and ‘Network Infrastructure Provider of the Year’ were conferred on the company as a reflection of the recognition of Huawei’s continuous efforts to enhance the possibilities of mobile and digital technology in Africa.

“NTITA celebrates the energy, creativity and commitment of the people, government, state actors and private enterprises driving the sector, and urges the company not to relent in its contribution to the Nigerian society through innovation, and take pride in supporting the partners with driving digital transformation,” Akin Naphtal, CEO, InstinctWave, said.

Huawei’s recognition by NTITA is a result of the company’s commitment to drive innovation in the field of smart devices, with careful research and development (R&D) on artificial intelligence (A.I) and own chipsets, as well as its position as an important partner for the Nigerian telecom infrastructure market.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – the company said it is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

“Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes,” Huawei’s mission statement states.

Other winners include MTN with various awards, while Ralph Mupita, the Chief Executive Officer, won the Technology Person of the Year award. Enugu state got the Tech Innovation Hub of the Year, and Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, S.A to the Enugu State Governor on Innovation, Science and Technology was recognised with the Emerging Young Leader of The Year Award (Public Sector) in addition to the ICT Governor of the Year in recognition of Governor Ugwuanyi’s strong ICT policy-thrusts to rework the future of Enugu state on digital economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had a double run emerging as the Outstanding Telecom Regulator of the Year, while its Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Umaru Garba Danbatta is the Telecom Industry Leader for 2021.

General Managing Director (GMD) of VDT Communications Limited, Abiodun Omoniyi, received the NTITA Lifetime Award for contributions to the ICT sector while founder of Knowhow Media & Market Intelligence Limited and publisher of IT Edge News.ng, Segun Oruame was recognized for outstanding contributions to ICT reporting in Nigeria. Digitization Advocate of the Year went to Teniola, president of ADEF.

Nigeria’s most prized IT and Telecom event operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders which include the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), and the ADEF. The event is powered by InstinctWave, an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified company.

“Huawei has invested heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. With more than 180,000 employees, and operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei has proven itself as a global power-house in driving innovation,” Naphtal said.