Logistics institute to partner government to tackle industry management issues in Nigeria

To address issues surrounding logistics and transport management, Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the government at different levels at a Medical Logistics training programme for members of staff of the institute held in Lagos.

CLMI is in partnership with both national and international institutions including the Swiss School of Management, SSM (Rome, Italy), Limburg Graduate School of Business (LGSB), The Netherlands, University of Lagos (UNILAG Consult), and Lagos State University (LASU).

CLMI is a pharmaceutical company that provides medical devices and drugs with a focus on Cardiometabolic care products.

As a pharmaceutical company, they deal with a range of products including human and products, warehousing, sales and credit management, supply chain management, among others.

According to Simon Emeje, Executive Chairman, CLMI, the institute has programmes for Nigerians willing to take up courses in Logistics, Courier, Transport, and Management. This will lead to the creation of millions of jobs annually.

In reference to the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, Emeje said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to put its acts together by implementing what he termed ‘Electoral Logistics’.

“After we appraised INEC’s logistics plans for 2019 elections and foresaw the challenges, our concern now is how to solve this national menace. With technology, things will get better, but in Electoral Logistics you ask critical questions such as: What is the readiness level of the operators of the machines?

“How about the voters, are they aware of what to do at the polling unit? What is the process of conveying the machines to the venue? How long can the batteries last? There are lots of issues to be addressed. In other words, it is not enough to deploy technology without having clear-cut guidelines on how to implement it,” Emeje said.

Speaking on Apapa’s gridlock, he suggested that it could be better managed. With the institution’s course known as ‘Fleet and Delivery Management Course’ which contains solutions to the issues in Nigeria’s largest import and export corridor in Nigeria, Emeje said if Apapa is better managed, the economy of Nigeria will heave a big sigh of relief.

“A situation where trucks are parked on the road for days, if not weeks, is not acceptable. We are ready to work with the government to address this issue, permanently.”

Emeje advised the participants to put the knowledge garnered from the training to enhance the operations of the company.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Adenike Odujoko said her expectations for the training were met.

“My expectation was to have a better understanding of what courier/logistics is, what it involves, and how it can be handled efficiently. Also, others learnt about the logistics process, reverse logistics, and importance to the business, as well as ports operations. The training will also help some others to put policies and procedures in place for logistics, and warehousing for the company, Adenike Odujoko said on behalf of the participants.