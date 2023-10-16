LG Electronics unveils 2023 TV lineup with striking technological features

LG Electronics, a global brand in consumer electronics has unveiled its new television lineup for 2023, which lauds a range of technological advancements designed to deliver superior picture quality, sound performance, and usability.

This lineup is headlined by its most advanced range of OLED TVs yet, the OLED evo C3.

Choongbae Seok, General Manager of LG Electronics West African Operations, emphasised LG’s commitment to continuous innovation. He highlighted the evolving role of the TV in Nigerian households, serving as both a centrepiece for entertainment and a statement piece to impress guests.

“Whether it be the hub where people gather for the latest sporting match, game, or movie, or a statement piece positioned to impress invited guests, this year we are providing a television for every consumer,” he said.

the OLED evo C3, boasts higher brightness, enhanced color accuracy, and impressive clarity, powered by the revolutionary LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6. Available in 83, 77, and 65-inch sizes, the OLED evo C3 promises an immersive viewing experience like never before.

Apart from the OLED evo C3, LG’s 2023 TV range also includes the QNED 81 Series, the Nano 77 Series, and the UHD UR Series, catering to diverse consumer preferences. With a slimmer design and minimal bezels, LG TVs seamlessly complement any home interior, delivering vivid colours and captivating detail in genuine 4K resolution.

In a noteworthy move toward sustainability, LG has redefined its manufacturing processes to create eco-friendly TVs, reducing the environmental footprint from production to disposal. The OLED TVs, free from a backlighting unit, require fewer materials compared to conventional LED TVs. Moreover, LG incorporates recycled plastics in various components and utilizes eco-packaging for shipping, demonstrating its commitment to a greener future.

Tech authorities such as CNET and TechRadar have showered accolades on LG’s OLED C3, highlighting its industry-leading picture quality and gaming-friendly features. CNET’s endorsement establishes the OLED C3 as the benchmark for high-end TV picture quality, while TechRadar lauds its HDR-improving picture processing and enhanced smart TV interface, appealing to both gamers and movie enthusiasts alike.

Beyond the stunning visuals, LG’s 2023 TV lineup promises a remarkable gaming experience with its lightning-fast HDMI switching, ultra-low input lag, and comprehensive support for HDMI 2.1a-compatible features. The inclusion of Game Optimiser allows users to effortlessly customise gaming-related settings, enhancing the overall gaming performance.

The cutting-edge AI-powered deep learning technology incorporated in the Alpha series processors elevates the picture and sound quality, providing users with an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. AI Picture Pro enhances upscaling and dynamic tone mapping, while AI Sound Pro delivers virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, captivating viewers with an immersive audio journey.