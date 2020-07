Leveraging technology to survive the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria’s QSR industry

In a recent interview with Patrick McMichael, CEO of Eat ‘n’ Go Nigeria, a franchise company that includes Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt, he spoke on the Nigerian Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) industry surviving the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging on technological solutions, specifically the measures put in place by the Eat ‘n’ Go…