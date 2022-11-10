Layer3Cloud offer seamless cloud movement to customers

Layer3Cloud, a Nigerian-based cloud service provider, says it enables organizations and customers to accelerate their cloud movement seamlessly.

According to the local cloud provider, they have over the years built expertise by working with a diverse client base comprising private and public sectors which helps Nigerian businesses migrate to the cloud.

Yusuf Abdulazeez, product manager, Layer3Cloud who disclosed this in a media chat said, “Cloud technology offers numerous benefits to organisations that choose to utilise it. It enables team members to work on projects remotely and collaborate in real-time regardless of the distance between them. With it, businesses can quickly scale their digital resources, cut operational costs, keep their data safe and secure, and ultimately grow their revenues and profits.”

“Layer3Cloud promises its clients just this kind of service. They have a team of Consultants who can help organizations decide the specific ways in which they can benefit from a move to the cloud. They also audit their client business’s data, applications, and platforms to find out which ones will reap the most positive results from migrating to the cloud.

“The support that Layer3Cloud delivers encompasses the entire process of transitioning to the cloud from planning to post-migration assistance. It also provides Managed Cloud Services. This means that it takes care of the day-to-day management of cloud infrastructure on behalf of the businesses that it serves. The managed cloud service allows companies to focus on their core operations,” he said.

The product manager said companies across the world are realising the gains that the cloud can help them achieve and many of them are moving their data and workloads from on-premise IT infrastructure to cloud environments.

Also, he explained that about 60 percent of corporate data is now stored on the cloud and 67 percent of enterprise infrastructure is now cloud-based.

“Evidence for the sharp rise in demand for this technology may be seen in the expansion of the global market for it. The cloud computing market is set to grow from $445.3 billion in 2021, to $947 billion in 2026, a significant increase by any standard,” he said.

However, he noted that many businesses that want to switch to the cloud are at a loss as to how to do so. Some fear that the process will be costly, cumbersome, and time-consuming.

“They assume that the transition will require more from them than they are able to give. As a result, they choose to retain their data on older storage systems, despite the fact that they aren’t as efficient and flexible as cloud solutions,” Abdulazeez noted.

Besides, the Product Manager stated that at Layer3Cloud, the cloud capacity of clients can also be expanded on demand.

Businesses according to the company may work with a cloud service provider to decide what applications they need to migrate to the cloud. By carrying out a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis of their operations and finding out what tools and parts of their setup will benefit the most from a transition to the cloud.

“Ideally, companies will want to get a fair deal from the cloud partner they choose to work with. They can ensure that this happens by determining the amount of storage space they need, the kind of data that they generate, and the sort of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) their business requires to reach its goals. Armed with this information, they can seek out a cloud service provider that will offer them a decent deal,” he added.

Abdulazeez maintained that if businesses work with an experienced top-tier cloud vendor, they can leverage its understanding of the Nigerian market for cloud services to quickly assess business needs, identify aspects of companies’ operations that will benefit from a migration to the cloud, and rapidly redeploy them to a cloud environment.