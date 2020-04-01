LASU develops new self-test Mobile App to support fight against Coronavirus

The Department of Computer Science, Lagos State University (LASU) has developed a mobile app for individuals self-test for Coronavirus

This development, according to the institution is part of efforts of Lagos State University to create awareness to the general public on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by Ademola Adekoya, coordinator of center for information, press and public relations at LASU and made available to BusinessDay says this innovation was led by Benjamin Aribisala, a professor and assisted by other team members which include: Oluwatoyin Enikuomehin; Olusola Olabanjo; Abdulazeez Saheed and Abdulazeez Anjorin of Microbiology Department.

The statement further said the software has been tested and certified by the Provost Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, and will be available on Playstore from 7th April, 2020.

Meanwhile, Abiodun Adewuya, LASUCOM has urged well-meaning Nigerians to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Virus through the production of Word Health Organisation approved standard hand sanitizer and spray.

The production of the sanitizer and spray powered by the College was led by the College Technologists

According to Abayomi Ajikobi, the Vice Chairman of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) LASUCOM, “The production which is still ongoing started on Friday 27th of March 2020.

He lauded the Provost for his proactiveness in financing the production of the hand sanitisers, adding that the efforts of his members in the last one week, which included their participation in a one-day WHO seminar on blood collection which took place at the Medical Research Centre ( MRC) on the College premises, was in readiness to serve as volunteer workers in any of the isolation centres in the state.

On his part, Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, vice chancellor, LASU has lauded Senior members of staff who, in the last one week, since the work-from-home directive of the Lagos State Government, remained at their duty posts to ensure that the day-to-day administration of the University is not completely grounded.

The vice chancellor observed that as a University, the LASU community was not insulated from the inconveniences that came with the halting of our daily activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged all members to strictly adhere to necessary precautions such as constant washing of hands, maintaining social distancing, avoiding hugging and handshakes, and contacting the authorities when they notice any of the symptoms of the virus.