Conoravirus: Edo govt increases Isolation centres’ capacity to 280 beds

The Edo State Government said it has increased its isolation capacity to 280 beds for the management of Coronavirus pandemic cases in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who made the disclosure in a broadcast in Benin City on Tuesday said government had also increased the number of ventilators to 28, Intensive Care Units (ICU) to 10, while over 100 screening centres are being set up across the 18 local government areas in the state to contain the spread of the virus.

Obaseki added that the state government is deploying its resources to confront the pandemic.

“The pandemic is real, and like the rest of the world, we are fighting to get ahead of the outbreak and protect our people. So far, we have two confirmed cases in Edo state.

“Edo State’s plan to combat the COVID-19 virus is centred around creating awareness, training the state’s healthcare workforce, screening, testing and providing prompt treatment.

“We now have Isolation Centres with a total of 280 beds located at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Benin, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Irrua Specialist Hospital, and the Auchi General Hospital.

“In addition, we have secured 25 additional ventilators increasing the total number of ventilators to 28. 10 Intensive Care Units now exists in the state to take care of critical cases.

“To this end, we are ensuring that everyone living in Edo state whether in the cities or rural areas is provided with ample information about the COVID-19 virus so that they can protect themselves and their families,” the governor said.

“We are providing training for over 6,000 Healthcare professionals from public and private institutions so that they can have appropriate information and tools to support and care for our people.

“We stand a good chance to win the fight against Covid-19, if we all obey the social distancing measures and the government’s stay-at-home order as prescribed. This is what will help us reduce further spread of the virus,” he added.

The governor explained that establishment of over 100 screening points across the 18 local government areas was ongoing in the teaching hospitals, general hospitals, primary health centres and private hospitals in the state.

He said this was geared towards the understanding of the magnitude of the Covid-19 problem and testing of people in the state. He said the service is offered free of charge to our people.

Obaseki, however, advised anyone member of the public with the known symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to anyone that tested positive to talk to a trained healthcare worker who will provide care according to the defined protocol.

While noting the economic hardship of shutting the down state and restriction of movement will have on the citizens, he said the state government was developing palliative measures in consultation with the federal government and partners.

“I understand very much that any kind of shutdown or restrictions of movement will create economic hardship for our people. However this has proven to be the most effective solution worldwide. To ease the pain resulting from the shutdown and movement restrictions, we are developing palliatives in consultation with the federal government and our partners.

“We thank our partners who have donated items, food supplies and cash to our Covid-19 accounts, and appeal to other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to assist in providing additional palliative measures,” he added.