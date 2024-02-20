Lagos reactivates tracking devices to curb kidnapping

Lagos State has reactivated its tracking devices in its bid to curb kidnapping activities within its borders.

Ayoade Fayoade, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, disclosed this while revealing the state’s plan to checkmate kidnapping, one-chance incidents, and other forms of criminality.

In a Friday interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, he said, “We have measures in place. We have reactivated our tracking devices. We have our men in areas we have identified as kidnap-prone areas, like Igbogbo, Ijede, all this waterside, and even the Idimu area.

“The case of kidnap we had in Idimu, we were able to checkmate and neutralise, we got the victims into safety without paying the ransom demanded. We have good measures in place; internally too, we have our men, they’re more visible to take care of issues from one chance.

“We will not allow them to overwhelm us, so they don’t raise their ugly heads.”

Kidnapping has been on the rise in the country, and citizens have consistently questioned the ability of security agencies to track victims. A recent media report documented how shortage of tracking devices has been slowing down government’s effort in the fight against kidnapping.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, in a January 27, 2023, post on X disclosed that citizens can also patronise private companies for tracking services.

He tweeted, “There are many private companies that are into tracking. You can contact and relate with them, too, and the results sent to the police for further action.

“While the police work hard to get the equipment in all area commands, we can make use of what we have for now. Many have toed this line successfully. Many young Nigerians are knowledgeable in this and have been so helpful.”