IT industry needs fresh investments in cloud computing sub-sector – Experts

Technology industry experts are advocating for fresh investments in the sector to increase the adoption of cloud computing in Nigeria. They say that cloud computing has the potential to accelerate growth of SMES and business organisations, and also enable rapid governance on the part of government, thereby creating a better digital economy.

Gathered virtually at a webinar hosted by Cybercloud, an indigenous service provider, with the theme: “The New Normal: Future of Cloud Computing in Nigeria post COVID19,” the experts submitted that with coronavirus pandemic still raging, companies must device means to continue to serve their customers adequately.

To them, one clear cut platform this can be achieved is through cloud computing.

As such, at the webinar, which had over 700 attendees from all over the world, the importance of fresh investment in the sub-sector was emphasised.

Those in attendance include Kashifu Inuwa; the director general, NITDA, Ayotunde Coker; MD, Rackcentre, John Anyanwu; partner technology advisory, KPMG, Collins Osugo; CIO, First City Monument Bank and Kasim Sodangi; national coordinator, NITDA.

They were hosted by Laurel Onumonu, head Cybercloud Business in partnership with Joe Onwubuya; MD, Cyberspace Limited, and Dave Funnell; senior manager, cloud business, Vmware.

According to Coker, cloud computing are services that you consume over the internet, regardless of its location. It’s a service you can subscribe to and consume as you require, you scale as you grow and you pay as you go.

He further stated that CyberCloud and Rack center have the capacity to provide all cloud services needed by the government, corporate bodies and individuals.

Speaking on the development, Anyanwu said Cloud services have always been a part of our lives without us knowing it.

Anyanwu said several people have been using the likes of Google Mail, Yahoo, and so many services that are in the cloud and “we have been enjoying these services for our personal lives without even knowing what we are using.”

He further said ‘’Cloud gives a huge opportunity for us to facilitate innovation with low capital investment.”

Explaining how cloud services are utilised by the government,

Sodangi said as far back as 2013, NITDA issued a guideline for National Content Development in IT. According to him, one of the guidelines specifically speaks to the retention and domestication of data services of the government needs. The guideline states that operation of government and data owned by government must be hosted locally.

He further stated that ‘’Cloud services will sufficiently improve how services are delivered in Nigeria and change the face of the public sector if it is understood and implemented as it ought to be’’.

Talking about the cloud end user, Osugo stated that ‘’banks have been at the forefront of cloud computing.”

However, he said for banks to have the confidence to host and work with local providers, there are certain criterias that need to be met.

He further said; “Once the government plays its significant role in making sure adequate infrastructures are in place and the enterprenuised, i.e KPMG, Vmware accesses the risk and ensure that the skills required to manage these services are also in place, then the sky is the limit.

Funnell on his part, said that people should “interrogate cloud providers because not all cloud providers are equal and can deliver the services required. However, the certification Vmware provides Cybercloud should help build the element of trust and trust is key because cloud computing is the way to accelerate a business.”

Cloud is an enabler to fast forward to the future and working with a cloud provider that is reputable can really enable business agility and growth.

From his perspective, the MD, Cyberspace Limited, concluded by urging the attendees to subscribe to the flexible services that CyberCloud has to offer.

Onwubuya said: “Cybercloud can accommodate both the small businesses and big enterprises and can assure you that based on the policies from NITDA, we continue to run a very secure system.”