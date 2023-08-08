ISN to host discourse on roles hubs play in Nigerian economy

Innovation Support Network (ISN), Nigeria’s national network of over 150 technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship hubs across 25 states, is set to its 2023 Annual Gathering which brings together member hubs and other key ecosystem stakeholders for learning, knowledge sharing, capacity development, and networking.

This highly anticipated event will take place from September 13-15 2023 at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The ISN 2023 Annual Gathering will emphasize the crucial role that hubs play in driving the growth of Nigeria’s economy through the ICT sector with the theme – Unlocking Potential: Collaborating for Growth and Impact. The three-day event will include an Annual General Meeting, the Annual Gathering, as well as a tour of the innovation ecosystem in Abuja.

“As a truly national network of hubs, we are excited to bring the 2023 Annual Gathering to the Federal Capital Territory and provide a platform for innovation ecosystem stakeholders to exchange knowledge, network, forge new partnerships, and explore potential collaborations”, said Moyinoluwa Joseph, acting executive secretary of Innovation Support Network.

Read also: Nigerian health-techs lead $160m funding surge in West Africa

This year’s event will feature stimulating panel sessions designed to delve into the ecosystem’s most recent developments and challenges, as well as discussions around hub sustainability, policy, and entrepreneurship support. Attendees can look forward to an engaging and interactive experience to gain valuable insights, broaden their network, and foster collaboration.

Interested participants can register for the 2023 annual gathering via the website, while businesses and organisations can also showcase their products, services, and initiatives to a diverse and engaged audience through the available sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.