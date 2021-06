IPI Strategy Partners, a Nigerian-based consulting firm that leverages technology to assists organizations to increase productivity and efficiency has secured a deal with PECB, a global provider of professional ISO standards training and certifications, to expand in Nigeria. The deal will enable more companies in the most populated country in Africa to gain closer access…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login