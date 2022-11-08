IPhone 14 series launched in Nigeria

The iPhone 14 series has been officially launched in Nigeria, a few weeks after its release in the global market.

The showcase of the series which has the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max attracted lovers of iPhone who were thrilled by the new features that the product has to offer as they had an opportunity to experience the exciting dynamics of the device.

The launch took place at iConnect, the Palms Shopping Complex in Lekki, Lagos, showcasing the prices of the newly launched series ranging from N750, 000 to N1.5m.

Larry Ayoub, general manager, iConnect, while Speaking at the launch, said, “Apple is launching four models of its iPhone series-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Any customer that walks into any of the iConnect retail shops in Lagos will feel the same way as when the customer enters any iConnect shop in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), because the stores are the same everywhere in the world, with best of service offerings.”

Ayoub explained that stocks for the iPhone 14 series were already available and called on Nigerians to patronise iConnect for Apple products and “to avoid buying the iPhone from the grey market and unauthorized resellers so they can enjoy the full benefits of 24 months warranty that are extended to verified Apple authorised resellers”.

He said that the iPhone bought outside of Apple Authorized reseller stores, would not be covered by the extended warranty offer.

Speaking about the features, he said the camera for the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to 48 megapixels and the 6.1 screens on the device has also been designed for durability, adding that it was also designed from the ground up to protect the customer’s privacy.

Kolawole Ogunwumi, assistant marketing Manager, Telco Africa for RNDC Alliance West Africa, said as an authorised value-added distributor for Apple in West Africa, RNDC Alliance West Africa would continue to provide the necessary support for Apple Authorized resellers in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa, like iConnect, to help them grow and meet customers’ demands.

Speaking about the difference in the features between iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 ProMax, Ogunwumi said: “the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7 screen size, and customers who love larger screen sizes for the ultimate iPhone experience, will go for the iPhone 14 ProMax. The iPhone 14 Pro series come with an always-on display and all-day battery life. They also are equipped with vital safety features like crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite (out this November). Enabling you to send messages out when the need arises if the iPhone user is in a difficult situation that requires help.”

He added that the iPhone 14 series is the most advanced iPhone lineup yet and encouraged Nigerians to purchase them and get the very best experiences Apple has to offer.