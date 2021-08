Lare Ayoola, Executive Chairman of Internet of Things (IoT) Africa has said Nigeria’s energy sector can save at least 40 percent of its losses if there are structural technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). Over the years, Nigeria’s energy sector has been plagued with a series of challenges ranging from losses, risks, and theft,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login