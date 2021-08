Ride-hailing business in Africa is not only keeping the lights up in 60 companies across 21 countries, but also becoming a net employer of labour and helping thousands of individuals put food on the table. An Uber spokesperson says the company, with the largest share of the market, employs 59,000 drivers in Africa. Ride-hailing is…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login