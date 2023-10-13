Inside Tijani’s 3m training strategy

Bosun Tijani, the minister of communication, innovation and digital economy has recently unveiled a framework aimed at training three million tech talents over the span of four years.

Tijani in a recent tweet on the X platform, the training programme is introducing the 1%-10%-100% Implementation Rule.

“This rule is a guide to ensure a high success rate of our programmes and gives us a way to reduce the cost of quality on all our initiatives before scaling to the wider population,” said Tijani.

According to the report on Implementing Public Sector Projects for Collective Prosperity, the breakdown of the rule indicates that the initial 1 percent entails early-stage experimental testing. The 10 percent involves a controlled launch of fully developed projects before the final 100 percent scale-up.

The minister further expounded on the mechanics of the process, highlighting the specific timelines and target numbers for each phase. “The prototyping phase, spanning 0-3 months, aims to train 30,000 individuals, while the subsequent piloting phase, lasting 3-12 months, targets 300,000 trainees. The final scaling phase, anticipated to transpire over 12-36 months, is projected to achieve the ambitious goal of training three million tech talents.”

Diving into the specifics of the training program, the selection process for the initial phase will encompass all 36 states of the federation, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering a nationwide pipeline of tech talent.

The program’s curriculum is thoughtfully structured to encompass a wide spectrum of technical skills, including technology-enabled skills, technology-adjacent skills, core technology skills, and advanced skills.

These skills range from digital marketing and project management to software engineering, cloud computing, machine learning, and cybersecurity, reflecting the holistic and comprehensive approach taken by the government, the report disclosed.

However, with the intention to detect and rectify any shortcomings through rigorous testing, evaluation, and gradual scaling, the initiative is poised to set Nigeria on a transformative trajectory, nurturing a generation of tech-savvy individuals who can contribute significantly to the nation’s digital advancement and economic growth.

In addition, applications for the first phase of the program are expected to be opened on Friday, October 13, 2023.