Airtel Nigeria taps MediaTek to deliver affordable 5G services

Airtel Nigeria has partnered with MediaTek, a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company that provides chips for wireless communications, to provide 5G routers and other services that consumers can afford.

The partnership will see MediaTek introduce its T750-powered Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), a groundbreaking technology that enhances internet connectivity. The technology enables users to access high-speed 5G networks from the comfort of their homes, opening doors to remote work, gaming, online education, and entertainment streaming like never before.

Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek, Middle East Africa, said the partnership with Airtel focuses on three core areas.

“In connectivity, we are enhancing highspeed internet access with our advanced chipsets. In the smartphone domain, we are committed to offering a wider range of premium and flagship devices while supporting the transition from feature phones to smartphones. In the realm of AI-IoT, we are exploring new possibilities and technologies. Thus, this will promote digital inclusion, revolutionise connectivity in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable development goals,” Osman said.

Read also: Airtel’s Smartcash eyes diaspora remittances in new partnership

MediaTek’s product portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G smartphones, MediaTek HelioG series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things applications, MediaTek Filogic for advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for cutting-edge automotive technologies, among others.

Airtel launched its 5G network in June 2023 in four cities including Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and Rivers. At the time of launch, the telco’s 5G routers was the cheapest in the market at N30,000. But the removal of petrol subsidy and naira floating have since pushed up prices of every commodity in the Nigerian economy. The 5G routers are now selling at N59,800 on Jumia, without the price of shipping.

“Our commitment to innovation is evident through our early adoption of 5G technology. We’re proactively investing in this technology to improve connectivity, tackle coverage and cost challenges, and make devices more accessible across Nigeria,” said Ismail Olusegun Adeshina, director, Marketing at Airtel Nigeria.

MediaTek powers globally recognized brands and remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art innovations through its latest products and solutions. These offerings span a diverse range, including smartphones, smart devices, automotive technology, satellite connectivity solutions, and next-generation wearables.