Innovate Nigeria Conference 2024 to explore business in the age of AI

Innovate Nigeria, the premier corporate innovation gathering is set to host a two-day conference on February 6-7, 2024 that will transform the Nigerian and African Business Landscape.

The event, to be held at Landmark Events Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, aims to foster collaboration and accelerate business transformation in the Age of AI.

According to a statement by the organisers, the Innovate Nigeria Conference is a nexus where Start-Up Founders, Corporate Leaders, Investors, Tech Executives, and Public Sector Leaders will come together to champion, support, and co-create revolutionary ideas that promise to reshape businesses, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent and the world.

The conference will bring together key players in the business and tech landscape alongside regulators.

“It aims to initiate crucial conversations and develop partnerships and frameworks that will sustain Start-Ups and foster innovation, expansion, and thriving for large businesses. The overarching objective is to position Nigeria as a global business leader and bring Africa along on the journey,” the statement said.

Innovate Nigeria has secured strategic partnerships with key industry players, including Novatech, a cutting-edge technology solutions company, ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator, Jumia Pay, Trade Lenda, Build Ventures Africa, US Consulate General Lagos, Afriglocal VC, Vencapital, Phenom Communications, DG Communications, Kurious K Media, and many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, the two-day event will feature exhibitions and trade shows facilitating interactions between investors and founders.

Furthermore, industry-specific meetings and fireside chats with founders and corporate leaders will drive collaboration, partnerships, and even mergers and acquisitions. Panels and conversations with government representatives will explore the role of policy in shaping the economic and technological landscape.