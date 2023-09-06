Ingryd, LSETF stake N3bn to bridge tech skills gap in Africa

Ingryd Academy, a tech talent outsourcing and training academy has announced its partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to drive innovation, foster tech talent, and empower aspiring tech professionals across Africa.

This partnership aims to provide aspiring tech professionals with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Speaking on why Ingryd Academy is embarking on the Ingryd Scholarship Program, Khadijat Abdulkadir, CEO Ingryd Academy said “In this partnership with LSETF, the Ingryd Scholarship Program envisions a future where Africa’s tech talent rises to its full potential, driving innovation, and propelling the continent to the forefront of the global tech landscape.”

“Together, we’re not just closing the tech talent gap; we’re re-opening doors to endless possibilities, empowering aspiring tech professionals, and shaping a brighter, more innovative Africa,” the CEO said.

The Ingryd Scholarship Program, backed by LSETF’s support, represents a substantial investment estimated at N3 billion. This financial commitment underscores the program’s dedication to nurturing tech talent and driving progress on the African continent.

The scholarship program, renowned for offering free training in critical tech skill sets such as Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, has set a goal to train 4,000 individuals annually. The program’s six-month curriculum includes a three-month paid internship, enabling participants to gain practical experience and apply their newly acquired skills.

Beginning this October, the program will welcome its first cohort of 1,000 participants, followed by three additional cohorts over the next 12 months. This phased approach ensures that each participant receives a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

Aspiring tech enthusiasts eager to join this transformative journey are invited to apply for the first cohort, with the application window opening on September 5 and closing on October 5, 2023. Training for the inaugural cohort is scheduled to commence on October 16, 2023.

Omolara Adewumi, the director of programs and coordination, at Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), said “The partnership represents a collaborative effort to address the skills gap in the technology sector, promote job creation, and empower Lagos residents with valuable skills for a rapidly evolving industry. It highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic development and fostering talent development in the region.”

“The Ingryd Scholarship Program in partnership with LSETF is more than an educational initiative; it is a beacon of opportunity, offering a transformative learning experience for aspiring tech talent across Africa. Together, they are building a brighter, more innovative future for the continent’s tech industry,” Adewumi said.