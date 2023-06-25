inDrive appoints Mark Loughran as Group President

Mark Loughran has been appointed as the Group President of inDrive, a global mobility, and urban services platform, starting July 12, 2023.

His role will involve shaping and driving inDrive’s business strategy, managing investments, and improving internal processes. He will also oversee the development of inDrive’s inVision hub, which promotes justice and equality in various fields.

This appointment comes at a significant time for inDrive as it undergoes a transformation into a multinational and multi-vertical group of companies. The new decentralised structure aims to facilitate agile decision-making and foster growth across various sectors.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: “Loughran brings to inDrive a wealth of leadership acumen and experience, as well as extensive knowledge of the technology, software, and engineering industries. His track record and expertise make him an invaluable addition to our team, and an excellent choice for this pivotal role. We look forward to working with Loughran to realise our continued growth as a leading mobility and

urban services provider, and to further our broader vision to drive positive change in the world.”

Loughran brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as the President for Central and Eastern Europe at Honeywell. He also led Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud Business in Poland, overseeing a $1 billion investment in digital transformation.

He has held leadership positions at global companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Nokia, and Pace International, and has also provided consultancy services to tech companies, advising them on consumer strategy and execution. He holds a BA, MA, and Ph.D. in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Speaking about his new role, Loughran expressed his eagerness to contribute to inDrive’s continued growth and expand its business while upholding the company’s values and mission.

inDrive has garnered significant success in its journey from a startup to a unicorn company, and with Loughran’s appointment, the company aims to sustain its upward trajectory. As inDrive continues to advance as a leading mobility and urban services provider, it also seeks to positively impact society at large.