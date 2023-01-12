IBM launches new way to support partners, ecosystem

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has announced its IBM Partner Plus, a new program that reimagines how the company engages with its business partners.

The program is designed to fuel growth for new and existing partners, including resellers, hyperscalers, technology providers, independent software vendors, and systems integrators, by putting them in control of their earning potential.

The IBM Partner Plus is central to the company’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy and aims to empower partners to help clients automate, secure, and modernize their businesses.

“IBM Partner Plus introduces a new way for IBM to deliver value to new and existing partners by helping them gain skills, grow faster and earn more,” said Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem in a statement.

“We’ve heard from partners that they want a simplified experience that helps them win with clients. I’m confident these changes and our continued investment in our ecosystem will make IBM the partner of choice across the industry, and together we can drive growth for partners, clients, and IBM,” Woolley said.

“The IBM Partner Portal gives partners real-time visibility into the incentives they are eligible for, predictability into potential earnings, and includes an automated deal share engine that helps them surface quality leads,” she added.

The programme offers partners a transparent, simple, and modern experience, according to IBM, noting that by growing technical expertise and demonstrating sales success, participants can progress to three tiers – silver, gold, and platinum – which unlock specialized financial, go-to-market support and education benefits.

Read also: Ward level PVC collection: What you need to know

The enhanced IBM Partner Portal consolidates and tracks all expertise, revenue, and deals globally, offering each partner a clear line-of-site into their progression through the program, it states.

The company said it is doubling the number of partner-facing brand and technical specialists to help them prospect and win additional client business.

To help broaden the market opportunity and create new revenue streams, IBM said it recently enabled partners in North America to resell IBM products through other cloud marketplaces.

Partners can advance through tiers to unlock benefits and demand generation programs which could offer them up to a threefold increase in total investment from IBM.

For new resellers, IBM is launching the IBM New Partner Accelerator, which provides onboarding, training, and other benefits during their first six months.

The company’s existing PartnerWorld is transitioning to the IBM Partner Plus platform from January 4, 2023, with the new incentive program taking effect on April 1.