Huawei urges collaboration among telcos to tackle new pandemic realities

Chinese technology manufacturer has urged telecommunication companies across the world to work together to address the “shared” realities that have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forge a more inclusive future for all.

The company which recently overtook Samsung as the largest shipper of smartphones in the world said a better future for all requires a joint effort. People’s needs and expectations have evolved with the rapid advancements of information technology over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the backwardness of digital infrastructure compared to technological developments was only laid bare by the pandemic.

Recent data from the Information Telecommunication Union (ITU) showed that over half of the world’s population still does not have internet access nor access to other digital technologies. This has become most worrisome to many governments as the virus takes a toll on economies across the world.

“We envision a more connected intelligent, and innovative future” Catherine Chen, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the Board. “Above all else, we must ensure this is an inclusive, sustainable, and better future by all and for all.”

Chen was speaking at the online Better World Summit 2020 which held in July. She noted the increased investments by governments across the world to ICT initiatives even as they announce various palliative measures to save the population from sliding into poverty.

“To revive the economy, we need top-down designs, as well as bottom-up creativity and vitality. Supporting government policies coupled with active digital transformation across the industry will bring the benefits of digital technology to all industries, boost their efficiency, and restore growth,” Chen said.

Other speakers at the summit included representatives from the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA), the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Thailand’s Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, China’s Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Germany Association of the Internet Industry (ECO), and the ADL.

Huawei said it is continuing with its flagship Seeds for the Future program. This program was launched in 2008 and is designed to develop local ICT talent. So far, this program has benefited more than 30,000 students from over 400 universities in 108 countries and regions. Due to the pandemic, the company is moving the program online and opening it up to more outstanding students than ever before. As more industries adopt digital technologies, they will drive the United Nation