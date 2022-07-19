Huawei partners TD Africa to launch digital clean power solutions for Nigeria.

Huawei Technologies, a global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices, has partnered with TD Africa, a sub-Saharan a distributor of tech, services, and lifestyle products, to launch a suite of revolutionary digital power solutions in the Nigerian market.

The launch event was held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Tech Experience Center, Yudala Heights, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chioma Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of TD Africa, identified Nigeria’s public power supply challenge as an opportunity for Huawei’s digital power solution.

In addition to citing environmental concerns and problems ensuring a consistent and affordable supply of crude oil products such as petroleum and diesel, among others, in Nigeria, Ekeh said the instability in the global crude oil market that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has amplified as reasons for the need to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Speaking to the audience, she said, “Digital energy will be the source of new wealth. I urge our partners to take advantage of the products being introduced here today because they are a potential source of additional income.”

In his presentation, Justin Tinsey, Principal Consultant for Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd in Nigeria, revealed that the company’s decision to introduce its Digital Power Solution in Nigeria was driven by a desire to reduce energy costs while also contributing to the establishment of a greener future based on a reliable, stable, and affordable electricity supply in the nation, in line with its long-term vision of global carbon neutrality.

Justin recalled that Huawei is currently one of the market leaders in global PV inverter shipments, with its Fusion Solar PV solution proving to be a popular choice throughout the world, as he introduced the company’s Digital Power Solution, which cuts across residential, commercial/industrial, and utility-scale.

Regarding utility-scale solutions, Justin revealed that these integrate the FusionSolar 6.0 and Utility Smart PV Solution. He confirmed that this option pertains to a full-stack mini-grid solar solution, adding that it is guaranteed to lower the Levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 15 percent while also attaining higher yields, active safety, and grid formation.

Additionally, he described the Huawei iSitePower-S, the commercial and industrial option, as a reliable and affordable power solution perfect for no-grid access areas like rural villages or islands, primary schools and clinics, border checkpoints and camps, or other no-grid access locations.

As a hybrid solar power system architect, Justin described the solution as straightforward, dependable, and effective. He also mentioned that consumers, including banks and other large apartment owners, have given the solution high marks for its practicality and other fascinating advantages. He added that Huawei’s commercial and industrial solar solutions for businesses aid in lowering power costs, boost energy yield by 30 percent with optimizers, and offer active safety for solar systems to prevent arc faults that result in heat.

Victor Koyier, Huawei Technologies’ Key Account Manager for Renewable Energy in Nigeria, further explained the importance of the Huawei Digital Power Solution by stating that renewable energy is expected to overtake fossil fuels as the world’s primary energy source by the year 2050.

He also noted that solar power solutions have seen an increase in popularity in Africa, particularly Nigeria. He mentioned further digital power options offered by Huawei, such as its UPS, which has a wide range of uses for different user groups, and he also introduced the company’s ground-breaking SmartLi tiny smart lithium battery.