HP appoints Emmanuel Asika as new country head

HP Inc has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Asika as New Country Head for Nigeria effective 1 August 2021.

As country head, Asika would be responsible for supporting customers and partners across the West African Market. He would also provide country leadership and lead profitable growth of HP’s Printing, Personal Systems and Services businesses.

Asika is an alumni of the Harvard Business School. He also has an MBA from Warwick Business School before joining HP in 2013. He takes over from Ify Afe who led HP Central Africa operations out of Lagos.

According to HP Africa, the new CM brings strong expertise in managing successful relationships and strategic solutions with customers and partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel Asika to his new position and look forward to using the breadth and depth of his experience to take our relationships in the Nigerian market to the next stage. We are confident that he will be a force in developing and driving HP Nigeria forward – in an inspiring but challenging time,” said Bradley Pulford, Vice President and Managing Director, HP Africa.

Asika in a statement said he will spare no effort to build upon HP’s ongoing success.

“I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership and the immensely talented employees of HP Inc to turn a new chapter of growth for the brand in the market,” Asika said.

Afe has moved to another capacity within HP and has been replaced by Vileshen Moodley who will lead Africa Central and East as District Manager.