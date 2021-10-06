DigiClan Africa announces new partnership with Hirefoster to tackle marketing industry challenges

Hirefoster is a service that connects businesses in Nigeria and globally with marketers from its highly selected network all within a week.

The partnership is set to help marketers and businesses recruit marketing talents in a seamless and highly efficient manner.

Clients, both B2C and B2B, find it very tough to verify strong talent, and impossible to find one individual who is an expert in every marketing channel.

Also, it’s challenging to afford top marketers full-time because the best earn considerably more through consulting and agency work.

Hirefoster’s Project Manager, Wasulu Habib Olawale, says, “Our goal is to exclusively hire marketers who demonstrate obvious and quantifiable competence.”

According to Pelumi Oyetimein, DigiClan Africa‘s President/CEO, “part of DigiClan Africa’s objectives from the beginning is to connect members of the community to opportunities and this partnership with Hirefoster is a step further in that direction. We’re glad to be Hirefoster’s port of call when it comes to getting the best digital talent on the continent.”