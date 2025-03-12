Experts in different sectors have been encouraging women to embrace self-awareness and personal growth as the foundation for career success. They argue that many women struggle in professions that do not align with their strengths or passions simply because they have not taken the time to understand themselves.

As part of International Women’s Day 2025, PalmPay hosted the PalmPay Purple Woman 2.0 Masterclass from March 6 to March 8. The three-day event trained over 100 women aged 18 – 30 in key tech disciplines, including HR, Data Analysis, Product Management, Software Engineering, DevOps, UX/UI, and Digital Marketing. It also provided ten outstanding participants with six-month internships at PalmPay.

Speaking at the event, Chidiogo Ikenna, a Human Relations expert with over ten years of experience, emphasised the importance of self-discovery in career development.

“Many people find themselves in careers they are not suited for because they followed the crowd or gave in to family pressure,” Ikenna said.

She recalled her own experience of being placed in a science class due to parental influence. “Chemistry was a struggle for me, but because my father said I should be a doctor or a pharmacist, I found myself in science class, pushing through courses that I had no passion for.”

Ikenna stressed that career fulfilment begins with understanding one’s personality, strengths, and values. “Self-discovery is the process of understanding yourself, your values, and what drives you. It’s important to ask: ‘What are my passions? What energises me? What excites me?’ Because when you don’t know, you risk ending up in a career that drains you instead of fulfilling you.”

She also encouraged women to seek external perspectives to gain clarity. “Sometimes, others see strengths in us that we overlook. A friend once pointed out something I always did naturally, and I hadn’t realised it was a key strength. That feedback helped me refine my career path.”

To make informed career choices, Ikenna advised women to take self-assessment tests, gain hands-on experience through internships and volunteer work, and seek mentorship.

“Networking is crucial. You cannot go far in your career if you don’t intentionally seek guidance and feedback from others,” she emphasised.

Kemi Okusanya, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrogen Pay, shared her insights on goal-setting, urging women to adopt the SMART approach to ensure their career goals are structured and realistic.

“Many people set career goals without a clear plan. You need to break them down into achievable steps, track your progress, and be flexible enough to adapt,” she advised.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” reinforced the significant role of women in driving socio-economic development. As part of the celebration, the PalmPay Purple Woman 2.0 Masterclass aimed to break barriers, provide access to digital skills, and create pathways for women to thrive in finance and technology.

Femi Hanson, head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay Nigeria, noted, “At PalmPay, we recognise that technology is a powerful enabler, and for too long, women have been underrepresented in the fintech and tech industries. That is why PalmPay is committed to breaking barriers, providing access to digital skills, and creating pathways for women to thrive in the world of finance and technology.”

Hanson encouraged participants to leverage the knowledge shared, network with peers, and embrace the limitless opportunities ahead.

