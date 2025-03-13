Following a tariff increase implemented in January 2025, telecommunication consumers now pay 65.22 percent more for 1 gigabyte (1GB) of data.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50 percent increase in calls, data, and SMS tariffs after a decade-long push by telecom operators for price adjustments because of harsh economic conditions.

This raised the floor price of calls to N9.6 per minute from N6.40. The cost of SMS rose to N6 from N4, with the cost of 1GB of data increasing to N431.25 from N287.5.

Most telecom operators have since adjusted their pricing structures accordingly. A price analysis by BusinessDay revealed that the average cost of 1GB of data across MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile has risen by 65.22 percent, from N287.5 to N475, based on published rates on their websites.

Airtel’s 1GB plan now costs N500, up from N350, while MTN raised its price from N200 to N350. Glo increased its 1GB plan to N750 from N300 while replacing its 1GB bundle with a 1.1GB bundle. Prices on 9mobile have remained the same at N300.

The price hike comes at a time when digital services are crucial to everyday life, with Nigeria’s monthly internet consumption reaching 1,000,930.6 terabytes. Affordable data costs have played a role in boosting usage.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), data cost in Nigeria (as a percentage of the gross national income per capita) for a basic data-only package is the lowest in West Africa and well below the continent’s average.

Read also: Broadband penetration below 50% mark amid data surge

However, many Nigerians are feeling the strain of the increased tariffs. For instance, there was a public uproar when MTN raised the cost of its 15GB/week plan to N6,000 from N2,000.

“Nigeria is a very difficult place to live in, honestly. MTN waking up one day to increase their weekly 15 GB data from 2k to 6k without prior warning is textbook insanity. That’s 24k in a month, almost the minimum wage of the country on data, bruh, this is hell,” tweeted @TheSilvapr.

“MTN increasing the cost of its 15 GB data subscription from 2k to 6k is a significant price hike, and it reflects the true economic and business realities rather than just a random decision. Complaining won’t Change Anything because Telecom operators have to operate within a profit-driven system,” wrote @official_GZU.

This backlash forced the telco to discontinue the 15GB weekly plan and issue an apology to subscribers.

Generally, the data increases have raised the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

“I used to recharge just N1,500 and use it for more than a week because I have a MiFi at home and use it for my heavy data usage. But I recharged that same N1,500, and it was deleted before the third day. The bundle is smaller now, meaning I must spend more for my previous bundle,” stated John Felix.

“I spend more than double on data now. It is hard to keep up,” echoed another subscriber, Lolade Akinyemi.

Beyond higher prices, telecom operators have also reduced their data plan offerings and discontinued promotional packages, making affordable connectivity more challenging.

Read also: Telcos raise investments to match data demand

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, president of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), decried the increase, noting that telecom consumers are already dealing with inflation in the economy.

“The increment has brought untold hardship to many Nigerians who have been forced to cut back on their telecommunication requirements,” he said.

NATCOMS has filed a legal challenge against the new tariffs, while the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) previously threatened protests over the price hikes.

Despite the public backlash, telecom operators argue that the increase was necessary for the industry’s sustainability.

Ayham Moussa, MTN’s chief operating officer (COO), recently acknowledged a temporary decline in data demand but expects recovery.

“It is normal that there is a drop in the usage of the customers at the beginning. But our expectation is a recovery, since data is key in the economy and for people. It is still too early to judge,” he said.

Nigeria accounts for about 29 percent of internet consumption on the continent, and improved access to internet coverage over three years reduced extreme poverty in the country by seven percent, according to the World Bank.

NATCOMS and the NLC argue that rising data costs could slow this progress, making internet access less affordable for many.

However, the NCC, in its official statement, explained the rationale behind the tariff adjustments.

“The NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments…. Beyond protecting consumers, the Commission’s actions are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy,” it stated.

Share