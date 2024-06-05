How Samsung is leading global smartphone Gen AI adoption

Samsung is currently at forefront of integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) into its smartphones, outpacing other smartphone makers according to a new Canalys report on AI-enabled smartphones.

The Galaxy S24 series dominated the GenAI-capable smartphone market in Q1, securing the top three spots in the top-10 list for best-selling GenAI-capable smartphones, the data insight firm revealed.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was the best-selling GenAI-capable smartphone, commanding over 30 percent of the market share.

Other smartphone brands featured on the list include the Xiaomi 14, Vivo X 100, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and OPPO Find X7. GenAI features like chat/note assist, circle to search, and live translate are gaining traction with users, leading Samsung to capture a 58 percent share of the GenAI segment.

Samsung’s AI strategy focuses on four primary use cases: productivity, communication, creativity, and personalization, Canalys highlighted.

The company has adopted a hybrid AI model named Galaxy AI, which utilises both on-device and cloud-based processing. This approach enhances user experience by leveraging the cloud’s computational power and addresses privacy concerns by processing sensitive data, such as personal messages, directly on the device.

Additionally, due to hardware limitations, Samsung has updated over 100 million older flagship devices with Galaxy AI features, primarily through cloud processing. While this move may temporarily reduce the exclusivity of newer models like the S24, it fosters long-term user engagement and loyalty by enhancing the user experience across older devices.

Most Galaxy AI features require a Samsung account and are integrated with Samsung’s native applications. As noted by Canalys, this increases user dependence on Samsung’s ecosystem and provides valuable feedback for future AI developments.

According to a separate research by Counterpoint’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, generative AI-capable smartphones contributed six percent to global smartphone sales in Q1 2024, a significant increase from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.