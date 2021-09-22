How MainOne deepens broadband access in Africa

Africa’s emerging digital market has recorded the fastest growth rate in the past four years. With eight new cables projected in the coming years, the continent presents a focal point for critical discourse among the top industries.

Africa is the world’s second-most populous continent with 1.4 billion people covering 20 percent of the planet’s landmass. Availability of digital infrastructure across the continent will play a socio-economic role in helping to increase connectivity options to close the digital divide, connecting Africa to the rest of the digitalized world. However, only 25 percent of the 1.4 billion people in Africa are connected, which leaves a yearning gap and opportunities for investors.

Anil Verma, Chief Technical Officer of MainOne said the company has been involved in deepening broadband penetration and enabling digital growth in Africa.

According to him, MainOne remains the only multinational to boast of service coverage in 10 West African countries, connected to IXs in London, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Marseille and Frankfurt, Lagos, Accra and Abidjan with three additional IP transit ports, with Tier 1 ISPs in Europe.

Submarine cables carry close to 99 percent of the world’s intercontinental electronic communications traffic. Africa requires access to this global submarine network infrastructure to dully benefit from an international digital economy.

It is noteworthy that MainOne maintains over 50 points of presence across Africa and Europe that move data traffic across her network and her Tier III data centre subsidiary – MDXi, with headquarters in Africa’s most populous city, Lagos. The company also lands her submarine cable in ghana and Côte d’Ivoire where she equally operates data centres in Accra and Abidjan.

The combination of a submarine cable network, terrestrial metropolitan fibre infrastructure, data centre assets, and broad interconnect ecosystem makes MainOne a key enabler of digital transformation across West Africa