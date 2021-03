On the last Friday in February 2021, the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo became the most important voice in the government on the side of the crypto market. During a presentation at the Bankers Committee conference, he suggested that the country’s financial regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be acting in fear…

