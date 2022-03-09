How 5G network will reduce unemployment, boost metaverse adoption in Nigeria

While strong Indications has revealed that businesses in Nigeria and corporations are warming up to tap the potentials of the high speed capacity and low latency of the forthcoming fifth Generation (5G) network rollout in Nigeria, it has also been anticipated that the adoption is on the move to reduce unemployment in Nigeria and hasten metaverse adoption, if well managed.

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. It is a digital world with its own economy that will connect huge forms of social interactions.

The intense anticipation, according to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), will take life from the desire of Digitally inclined citizens that are ready to embrace the benefits of the new technology.

However, the desire of the bright prospects of 5G was reiterated at various panel sessions on the ongoing 2022 edition of AfricaNXT conference, co-sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

AfricaNXT 2022 provides a platform keenly focused on the continent, serving a global community eager to connect to Africa from all verticals.

Read also: NCC visits mobile operators for regulatory efficiency

Panellists from different organisations and thematic areas of the conference, expressed confidence that 5G services will drastically reduce unemployment in Nigeria, if stakeholders partner with willing internet-compliant Nigerians on various projects ahead of 5G deployment.

The NCC as the regulator of the telecom sector in Nigeria serves as a major facilitator of the launch of the 5G network.

During the session themed ‘Built to Last: Hardcoding Resilience into the DNA of your Business, discussants invited revealed that the finance institution, as well as others, have created digital work tools and employment opportunities by partnering with result-oriented individuals on various financially-rewarding tech projects, products and solutions based on 5G.

Objectively, panelists and participants believe that these smart contracts enabled by robust connectivity that comes with 5G, will reduce unemployment and ensure continuous socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Similarly attending the next session, titled “Disruptive Public Relations in the Imminent Metaverse Era”, discussants agreed that though not completely developed and not yet fully deployed, the Metaverse is expected to allow its users engage together in a shared world of unique experiences.

The commission noted that the 5G services in Nigeria will bring about a new generation of internet services through its high speed and ultra low latency capability and will provide the resilient technology and platforms to make Nigeria an early adopter of Materverse, which is expected to birth a renaissance in industrial and social relations.

Speaking on the backdrop of numerous opportunities for free global education through the Internet which will be enhanced by 5G, discussants opined that individuals identify themselves as a business, continuously improve their knowledge base in order to partner with numerous corporations in the country that have created work solutions and tools that make work easier than being full-time employees.

The Participants of the event reasoned that organisations that wish to retain talents who no longer want to be full-time employees can be engaged to work remotely and deliver results by leveraging the world of possibilities that will be unleashed by next-gen technologies such as 5G.

Meanwhile, the NCC had recently issued 3.5 spectrum licences to Mafab Communications Limited and MTN Nigeria, and the two companies are scheduled to launch 5G services soon, having emerged winners during the 3.5GHz spectrum auction which took place in Abuja in December 2021.

Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, has also noted that Nigerians should look forward to amazing opportunities with the deployment of 5G services in Nigeria.