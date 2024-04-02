Hackers targeting personal info on laptops with new software, NITDA warns

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned that hackers are targeting the systems of both organisations and individuals to steal their sensitive information, including personal and confidential data.

The attack is via a software called Info Stealer Malware, which has become increasingly rampant recently, the agency said in an advisory on Tuesday. The malware collects usernames, passwords, credit card details, social security numbers, and other sensitive data without the user’s knowledge, NITDA stated.

This malware attacks systems through phishing emails containing malicious attachments or links, drive-by downloads from compromised websites, infected USB drives or removable media, and exploiting vulnerabilities in software or operating systems.

“The theft of sensitive information by Info Stealer Malware can have severe consequences, including compromised personal and financial accounts, identity theft and fraud, and damage to induvial and organisational reputation.”

NITDA advised Nigerians to be cautions when opening emails or clicking links from unknown/suspicious sources, avoid downloading files or software from untrusted websites, keep operating system, software and antivirus up-to-date, conduct regular device scans, use strong passwords, back-up important data, and report any suspicious activity to it.

This latest advisory is coming a couple of hours after the agency warned that fraudsters were exploiting QR codes to deceive unsuspecting users, underscoring the rise in cybercrime in the country.