Hackers take over Nigeria’s bureau of statistics website

Hackers have taken over the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), underscoring increased cyberattacks in the country.

According to Check Point Software Technologies, a cyber security platform provider, Nigerian industries have seen a sharp rise in cyberattacks. In July, the country ranked 19th in the global rankings for attacks. It noted that government agencies face 1,791 weekly attacks.

A visit to the NBS’s website reveals ‘Page Hacked’ on an otherwise blank page. Confirming the attack, the NBS tweeted on Thursday night, “This is to inform the public that the NBS Website has been hacked, and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored.”

Growing digitisation has exposed government agencies and other sectors to cyber attacks. Nigeria’s growing digital economy is facing escalating threats from hackers, prompting the Federal Government to issue at least 33 cyberattack advisories in the past year.

“The rapid digitalisation of Africa’s key sectors has positioned the continent as a prime target for sophisticated cyber threats,” stated Lionel Dartnall, acting Country Manager for South Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

Kashifu Inuwa, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency, recently stated, “As we digitise, we know that there is a big threat to our cyber security. There are a lot of criminal activities happening in cyberspace, so as we build, we need to build with security in mind.”

Attacks on government agencies usually become ransomware attacks, with hackers exchanging hacked data for money. In 2024, South Africa’s government entities saw a 90 percent surge in ransomware attacks, with 3,312 weekly attacks.

