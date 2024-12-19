Equinix records data traffic growth of 200% in 1 year

Equinix Company

Equinix Inc. has supported the growth of internet traffic by around 200 percent since partnering with AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) in Lagos.

It noted that traffic has increased from around 30Gbps to almost 100Gbps in a little over a year. According to the company, it has also recorded a shift in traffic distribution, with regional traffic up 45 percent from 12 percent.

In 2023, AMS-IX and MainOne, an Equinix company, announced that they launched a new Internet Exchange in Lagos. At the launch, AMS-IX stated that it aims to become a content hub for West Africa, enabling the aggregation of content from large global Content Delivery Networks, hosting companies and application providers.

According to Equinix, AMS-IX Lagos has focused on attracting a diverse range of global and regional peers and bringing more content to the region.

“This exchange has accelerated regional interconnectivity, driven substantial traffic growth, and streamlined traffic flow across the region by enabling diverse ISPs, telecom carriers, and content providers to interconnect at a centralised platform,” it said.

Its growing network includes Zenlayer, Cedarview, China Telecom, AirtelTigo, Afribone, Virtual Technologies and Solutions, and major mobile network operators and internet service providers across the region.

Oluwasayo Oshadami, Director, Solutions Architecture for Equinix Nigeria stated, “Out of Equinix’s data center in Lagos, AMS-IX Lagos Internet exchange has transformed connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators in West Africa thereby reducing latency, cutting costs, and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem where businesses and communities can interact and grow together.”

“It is truly remarkable to witness the ecosystem’s continuous growth monthly and the increasing value it brings to the region” added Wouter Ensing, Global Business Development manager at AMS-IX.

