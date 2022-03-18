Google’s subsea cable arrives Togo in first Africa landing

The Republic of Togo is the first African country to see the arrival of Equiano – Google’s subsea internet cable, which will run from Portugal to South Africa. The project saw partnership from CSquared and Google.

The subsea cable will have a direct impact on Internet connectivity in Togo, resulting in high-speed improved, and affordable internet access for millions of Togolese and West Africans in the region.

Representing the State, Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN), a public telecommunications asset company, also partnered with CSquared, an open-access wholesale broadband infrastructure company, to create a joint venture – CSquared Woezon.

CSquared Woezon is a Togolese company with a minority public shareholding, 56 percent owned by CSquared and 44 percent owned by SIN. The entity will be in charge of maintaining and operating the Equiano submarine cable as well as the existing e-Government and Communauté Electrique du Bénin (CEB) terrestrial optic fiber networks located on the Togolese territory.

Regarding the sale of international capacity, CSquared Woezon will provide open access to all national and regional operators on an objective, transparent and non-discriminatory commercial basis, in accordance with industry standards and international best practices.

“Broadening the access to high-speed internet is a fundamental part of our national digital development process as we strive towards achieving the objectives set out in our Digital 2025 Strategy. As Togo continues to earn its place on the regional and international stage as a digital hub and a favorable ecosystem for innovation and investment, Togo is committed to enhancing public and social services for all citizens so that they can benefit economically.” Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation for Togo said.

Togo currently ranks as the sixth-best country in Africa regarding ease of doing business and Equiano, once switched on, will offer 20 times more bandwidth than any other cable currently serving West Africa, helping the country attract even more investments and further boosting its vibrant startup culture.

According to an economic impact assessment of Equiano in Togo from Africa Practice and Genesis Analytics, it is estimated that the subsea cable will add approximately 37,000 new jobs between 2022 and 2025, and increase Togo’s economic output by an additional USD 351 million during the same period.

Equiano’s landing in Togo will not only strengthen Togo’s ability to successfully build and support digital infrastructure that will reap long-term positive economic benefits for Togo, but it will also additionally yield benefits for its West African neighbors.

“The landing of Equiano affirms Google’s commitment to the African continent, to support Africa’s digital transformation. Togo is Equiano’s first landing on the African continent, as it aligns with the country’s continuing efforts to promote digital inclusion for Africa,” Nitin Gajria, Managing Director of Google Sub-Saharan Africa said.