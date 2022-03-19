MTN celebrates sales associates, partners, assure stakeholders of equal opportunities

MTN Nigeria has assured its stakeholders of willingness to create equal business opportunities to help grow their investment portfolio, as the telecommunications-turned technology company celebrated its sales associates and partners.

MTN recently concluded a three-day event to celebrate its sales associates and partners across the country. The activities started with the annual sales conference tagged, “Excellerate – the Future of Sales and Distribution” to equip the team for the challenges of the New Year.

An award ceremony to recognize staff and trade partners with exceptional performance in the past year was equally held in Lagos with customer acquisition partners and sales associates from across the country in attendance.

“The remarkable results we saw in 2021 is testament to the devotion of all our partners and employees, equally evident in the number of people gathered here today from all over the country. Your commitment to ensure that we not only meet but surpass expectations is inspiring and we will continue to support you even as we commence a new phase in our journey as an organisation,” said Adekunle Adebiyi, the chief sales and distribution officer, MTN Nigeria.

According to Adebiyi, the 2021 financial year was one of many firsts for the company which ended with an amazing performance.

According to him, twenty three awardees were recognised across various categories including customer acquisition partner of the year, data trade partner of the year, best sales and trade delivery manager of the year among others.

The Fortune 100 category recognises teams who exceed sales targets in their territories. Five winners in silver and gold categories received a brand new seven-seater and fifteen-seater bus respectively.

Golad Telecoms Limited emerged the national winner in Fortune 100 category with special recognition from Tobechukwu Okigbo, the chief corporate services officer, MTN Nigeria, who represented Olutokun Toriola, the chief executive officer.

Congratulating the recipients, Okigbo thanked the ecosystem of MTN’s sales and distribution partners, noting that the company’s tremendous results can be attributed to their dedication and commitment while assuring them of a stronger relationship in the year 2022.

“It was exciting to observe that all the Fortune 100 winners were led by women. As an organisation passionate about creating equal opportunities, it’s my pleasure to recognise these women and look forward to greater rewards as we continue to surpass targets,” Okigbo said.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Olalekan Idowu, General Manager, Golad Telecoms said, “Our partnership with MTN has been instrumental to the growth of our organisation and we remain committed to achieving the collective goals we have mapped out for the year. Golad Telecoms and MTN are good together”.