Google to solve mathematical problems through search

Google has announced a new feature update to help visualise and solve problems in more difficult subjects like geometry, physics, trigonometry and calculus.

The update allows you to type an equation into the Search bar or take a photo with Lens to get the correct answer and a step-by-step explanation.

The new feature also provides solutions to word problems. For instance, the solver can explain high school physics concepts like finding the average acceleration using the equation “vf= vi + at.”

According to Techcrunch, you can also access the math solver feature by typing “[math solver]” directly into the search bar. However, this function is only available on desktops. It will launch on mobile by the end of the year.

Apart from a maths solver, Google also released a geometry solver. Since solving geometry problems requires a lot of visualisation, Lens can now explain both the visual and the text components of the problem.

Robert Wong. who leads the product offering at Google in a post said, “Lens can only interpret “certain triangle problems.”

“For our geometry experience, we wanted to focus on a subset of problems that could have a large impact before eventually expanding to cover a more diverse range of geometry problems,” Wong added.

He said the solver can carry out major calculations using Heron’s formula, Isosceles Triangle Theorem and Pythagorean Theorem.

For the physics and geometry solver, Google leveraged its Multitask Unified Model (MUM), which understands specific search queries across various formats, including text, images and videos.

“Language and query understanding are complex challenges that require sophisticated systems to ensure we’re producing the most helpful results — especially in cases where our systems are looking at information in multiple different formats,” Wong said. “In this case, these features need to understand information across both text and images to correctly interpret a problem and provide accurate step-by-step responses that include both text and diagrams.”

In addition to problem-solving, Google also launched new 3D models on Search, letting you examine interactive diagrams related to nearly 1,000 topics, such as biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy and more. Google introduced 3D models in 2021, rolling out diagrams for more than 200 chemistry, biology, physics and anatomy concepts.