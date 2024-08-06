Google highlights AI-powered tools for digital advertising campaigns

Google, on Tuesday, highlighted five artificial intelligence-powered creative tools that can elevate digital advertising campaigns.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication and Public Relations Manager of Google West Africa said in a statement that the tools would empower marketers to uncover hidden insights that could enable them to stay ahead.

Kola-Ogunlade highlighted the tools as advanced reporting, AI-powered image editing, generative AI for asset creation, streamlined access and seamless integrations with creative platforms, the News Agency of Nigeria states.

According to him, advanced reporting improves transparency, puts one in control, and allows for data-driven decisions that optimise campaigns for maximum impact.

“Google Ads now offers AI-powered image editing tools that put the power of creativity at one’s fingertips, remove unwanted objects, add new elements, expand backgrounds and even crop images to different aspect ratios.

“It also accelerates asset creation with generative AI. This powerful tool leverages AI to generate high-quality images in a flash. This streamlined workflow saves you time and eliminates unnecessary clicks, allowing you to focus on what matters most – crafting compelling campaigns.

“Collaboration is key to success, but it can be challenging when your creative team uses different platforms,” he said.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Google Ads had partnered with leading creative platforms like Canva, Smartly and Pencil to bridge the gap.

He also expressed Google Ads’ commitment to providing marketers with the tools they needed to thrive in the digital age.

The communication manager said that these new features, powered by AI, focusing on user experience, offered endless opportunities to elevate campaigns, captivate audiences and achieve marketing goals.