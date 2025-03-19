Google has introduced two new features to Gemini, its advanced AI model, to enhance user collaboration and content engagement.

The latest additions, canvas and audio overview are designed to streamline document refinement, coding, and information consumption, reinforcing Gemini’s role as a powerful tool for creativity and productivity.

Canvas, a real-time interactive workspace, enables users to write, edit, and refine documents and code effortlessly. The feature enhances productivity by offering intelligent feedback, allowing users to generate polished drafts, fine-tune tone and style, and seamlessly export content to Google Docs.

For developers, canvas transforms coding ideas into functional prototypes, supporting web apps, python scripts, and more. It also offers preview capabilities for HTML and React code, making it an accessible tool for experienced programmers and beginners. As part of a global rollout, canvas is now available in all languages for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Google is also transforming how users engage with information through audio overview, a feature that converts documents, slides, and research reports into AI-generated, podcast-style discussions. By summarising and analysing content through AI-generated conversations, Audio Overview offers a new way to consume complex information on the go.

This feature is useful for summarising class notes, research papers, and lengthy email threads, making learning more accessible for busy professionals and students. Initially available in English for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, Google plans to expand support to additional languages soon.

“Gemini is evolving into an even more powerful partner for creativity and productivity,” said Dave Citron, Senior Director of Product Management for Gemini Apps. “With Canvas and Audio Overview, we’re providing users with intuitive tools to refine their work, learn more effectively, and bring their ideas to life.”

